Hendry deputies teach preschoolers Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/HCSO CLEWISTON — Children from the Harlem Daycare in Clewiston enjoyed a fun-filled morning with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Crime Interdiction Unit (CIU). Deputies hosted a class teaching students about safety, what to do in an emergency, and respect. All participants were presented a sheriff’s star, bookmark and pencil at the conclusion. Sheriff’s Sgt. Wanda Hainley stated, “The children had a lot of questions and learned a lot.” Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/HCSO Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/HCSO

