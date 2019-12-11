Hendry Democrats to present new bylaws at LaBelle meeting

LABELLE — The Hendry Democratic Party’s Bylaw Revision Committee will present new bylaws at the organization’s Dec. 16 monthly dinner meeting at LaBelle’s 7 Mares Mexican & Seafood Restaurant, 415 S. Main St., at 6:30 p.m. In accordance with Florida Democratic Party rules, the vote on adopting these bylaws will take place at the January 2020 monthly meeting in Clewiston. All Democratic Party meetings are open to the public. Democrats registered to vote in Hendry County may participate in discussions; although, only elected members of the Hendry County DEC and countywide elected Democratic officeholders may vote on matters coming up at meetings. Democrats from other areas wanting to speak at the meeting should register with Chairman Joe Thomas prior to the beginning of the meeting.

Other matters to be discussed at the December meeting include but are not limited to voter registration drives, promoting local Democrats to sign up for Vote By Mail, encouraging the creation of Hendry County Young Democrats or Hendry County College Democrats, and activities designed to Get Out The Vote in all elections held in Hendry County in 2020 and years to come. For information, email hendrydems@embarqmail.com, leave word at 863-267-6883 or contact your precinct captains.