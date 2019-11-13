Hendry County’s new clerk of courts sworn in

LABELLE — The new Hendry County clerk of courts, Kimberley Barrineau, was sworn in to her position by the Honorable Judge Sloan at the courthouse on Friday, Nov. 1. Her title is interim clerk of courts, until her official appointment by the governor.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Danika Hopper

New Hendry County Clerk of Courts Kimberley Barrineau was sworn in by the Honorable Judge Sloan at the Courthouse.

Ms. Barrineau grew up in Hendry County and has lived here all of her life. She has worked in the Hendry County Court system for nearly 16 years, starting out at the sub-office, where she worked as the supervisor. She has two daughters, one of whom is a local teacher, and the other is due to graduate from college soon.

When asked about how she feels about her new position, Ms. Barrineau said gleefully, “I am excited! I love Hendry County, and the people who live here!”

Congratulations, Kimberley Barrineau! Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication for so many years.