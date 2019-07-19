Hendry County will conduct aerial mosquito control

HENDRY COUNTY — Hendry County will be conducting aerial adult mosquito control operations over Pioneer Plantation and LaDeca on Saturday, July 20, weather permitting. Monday, July 22, and Tuesday, July 23, will serve as make-up days. These operations will continue throughout the remainder of the year as mosquito levels warrant. The insecticide to treat for adult mosquitoes is approved for application by the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Florida. This operation will be conducted by Clarke.

If you have questions concerning this operation, please call Clarke at 800-443-2034 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.