Hendry County will conduct aerial mosquito control on Sept. 20

Sep 17th, 2020

LABELLE — Hendry County will be conducting aerial adult mosquito control operations over LaBelle Acres (Case and Evans Roads), LaBelle Ranchettes (Alphabet Roads), and South LaBelle on Wednesday, Sept. 16, weather permitting, through Sunday, Sept. 20.

These operations will continue throughout the remainder of the year as mosquito levels warrant. The insecticide to treat for adult mosquitoes is approved for application by the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Florida. This operation will be conducted by Clarke.

If you have questions concerning this operation, please call Clarke at 800-443-2034 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

