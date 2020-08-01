Hendry County to launch HendryCARES for COVID-19 relief funding: Applications open Monday, Aug 3

CLEWISTON – Beginning Monday, August 3, 2020, Hendry County residents and businesses that have been directly affected by COVID-19 will be able to apply for financial assistance thru HendryCARES.

HendryCARES Individual Assistance Program:
For residents who have been directly affected by COVID-19. The funding may be used to pay past-due utility, lease, and mortgage bills as well as possible workforce development opportunities.

HendryCARES Business Grant:
For small businesses facing financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of these funds is to provide temporary financial relief to those impacted by the pandemic.

Applications will open Monday, August 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. on the HendryCARES website – www.HendryCARES.com .
HendryCARES.com features FAQ’s that address the qualifications to apply as well as what documents applicants will need on-hand in order to complete and submit their application.

Individuals and businesses can apply online (HendryCARES.com) or call 863-674-5490 to speak with an eligibility specialist who will provide details on the virtual process and connect you with services.

The call center will be open 9am – 4pm, Monday – Friday, beginning Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

These funds come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Congress designated a portion of funds to go to local governments to meet urgent financial needs within communities.

