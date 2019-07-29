Hendry County to conduct aerial adult mosquito treatments

Hendry County will be conducting aerial adult mosquito control operations over Felda, LaBelle Ranchettes (alphabet roads), LaBelle Acres (Case Road and Evans Road), and South LaBelle on Monday, July 29, weather permitting. Make-up days will be Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31. This aerial operation was originally to take place on Saturday, July 27. These operations will continue throughout the remainder of the year as mosquito levels warrant. The insecticide to treat for adult mosquitoes is approved for application by the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Florida. This operation will be conducted by Clarke.

If you have questions concerning this operation, please call Clarke at 800-443-2034 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.