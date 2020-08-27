Hendry County to conduct aerial adult mosquito treatments begining Friday, Aug. 28

LABELLE — Hendry County will be conducting aerial adult mosquito control operations over LaBelle Acres (Case and Evans Roads), LaBelle Ranchettes (Alphabet Roads) and South LaBelle on Friday Aug. 28, weather permitting. Make-up days will be Saturday, Aug. 29, Sunday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Aug. 31. These operations will continue throughout the remainder of the year as mosquito levels warrant. The insecticide to treat for adult mosquitoes is approved for application by the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Florida. This operation will be conducted by Clarke.

If you have questions concerning this operation, please call Clarke at 800-443-2034 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.