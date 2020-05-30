Hendry County studies broadband

HENDRY COUNTY — High-speed internet access is important for all who live, work, learn and play in Hendry County. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic underscores the critical need for broadband connectivity, as people scramble to obtain critical safety information, access health care and education, work remotely, conduct business and stay in touch to check on family and friends.

Even before the pandemic, Hendry County leadership made the decision to study the needs and opportunities for high-speed internet for residents and businesses it serves. For that purpose, the county is working with Magellan Advisors LLC to assess technology needs and use by local businesses, professionals, nonprofits and residents.

“We want to engage businesses from all key sectors of the local economy and would like to invite you to join our Community Stakeholder Zoom Meeting,” read a post on the Hendry County Economic Development Council’s Facebook page.

A series of workshops have been scheduled for residents and business owners to provide feedback for the study. If you would like to be included in one of the sessions, please send an email to office@hendryedc.com to receive the log-in information.

Organization leader sessions:

• Agriculture and basic industries, Monday, June 8, 10 to 11:30 a.m.;

• First responders, Wednesday June 10, 1:30 to 3 p.m.;

• Development and utilities, Tuesday, June 11, 10 to 11:30 a.m.;

• Education, health care and social services, Tuesday, June 11, 2 to 3:30 p.m.;

• Small business and support industries, Friday, June 12, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.