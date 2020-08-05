Hendry County sheriff stands behind Trump

TAMPA — President Donald Trump delivered a campaign speech at the Tampa International Airport on Friday, July 31, while 15 Florida sheriffs — including Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden — stood behind him.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden stands behind President Donald Trump on the tarmac of the Tampa International Airport.

“Yesterday, I had the honor of representing Hendry County, while standing with my fellow sheriffs and our president, showing our support for law enforcement. I’m proud to be an American and proud to be from Hendry County!” Whidden posted publicly from his personal Facebook account.

As protests continue around the country demanding police reform, Trump expressed that he would not waiver in his support of law enforcement.

“As long as I’m president, I will never defund your police,” Trump said.

Whidden explained they had all been rapid-tested for COVID-19 before meeting with the president. Neither Trump (who is tested for COVID-19 daily) nor the sheriffs wore masks.

“It really was a safe event. I was impressed how it was all set up for safety,” Whidden stated.

One Hendry County resident expressed her concern, “One serious question, where was the mask mandate and social distance when everyone was gathered for this?”

Whidden explained, “Everyone who attended the event had to be tested for COVID inside the airport, with masks on, while social distancing prior to walking out to meet the president. Once we received our negative result, we were kept isolated together. When the president arrived, we were all escorted out together. It was a very safe event and it was outside.”

Cloth masks have been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

According to the CDC, the virus is primarily spread in the droplets of moisture that leave the mouth and nose when you talk, cough, sneeze or breathe. Your mask protects others from you, should you be COVID-19 but asymptomatic. Their masks protect you, should they be positive.

The sheriff explained that since they had all just been tested, they knew everyone in the group was negative.

Just hours before the meeting with Trump, it was announced that one of their colleagues, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, had tested positive for COVID-19. Chitwood had attended a Florida Sheriffs Association conference days earlier. Various Florida law enforcement officers, along with Sen. Rick Scott, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody were also at the conference.

Later that night, reports confirmed that Secretary Mark Inch, who attended the conference, and Deputy Secretary Ricky Dixon had tested positive, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.