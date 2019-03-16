Hendry County Road Watch Report

S.R. 80 at Riverbend RV Park: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing underground utilities near the roadway during daytime hours, Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to C.R. 833: Construction project: Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes on S.R. 80 in Hendry County. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes of S.R. 80 and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges in order to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting. Drivers should use caution while traveling in this area. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

S.R. 80 from the Lee County line to Cowboy Way: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing underground utilities near the roadway during daytime hours, Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

S.R. 29 from G Road to the Townsend Canal: Maintenance project: Crews will be cleaning drainage structures near the roadway during daytime hours, Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.