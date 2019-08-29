Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of Sept. 1

HENDRY COUNTY — State Road 80 from Dalton Lane to County Road 833: Construction project: Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

S.R. 80 (W. Hickpochee Avenue) from north of Bee Creek to north of Fort Thompson Avenue: Construction project: Crews are milling and resurfacing the roadway on S.R. 80 from north of Bee Creek (just south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) to north of Fort Thompson Avenue. The contractor is also improving the drainage along S.R. 80, and upgrading the sidewalks and curb ramps. Work also includes upgrading the existing traffic signals on S.R. 80 at Main Street and Bridge Street and Lee Street intersections; adding street lights on both sides of the roadway from College Street to east of Lee Street. Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime lane closures on S.R. 80 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Motorists should expect a single lane closure on the outside lane of westbound S.R. 80 (Hickpochee Avenue) from Florida Street to west of Shady Oaks Avenue/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, on Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Friday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Construction crews will be enhancing ADA features at pedestrian side street crossings and reconstructing sidewalks and driveways at the Shell gas station and Popeye’s Restaurant. Alternate access will be provided.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and watch for workers in the construction zone. The contractor is Preferred Materials, Inc. Estimated project completion date is Spring 2020.