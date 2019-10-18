Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of October 20

HENDRY COUNTY — U.S. 27 from Industrial Canal to Central Street in Clewiston: Construction project: Crews will install architectural signs, lighting, fencing, and landscaping at the eastern (west of San Diego Street North) and western (west of Lewis Boulevard) city limits of the City of Clewiston. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.

State Road 80 from Dalton Lane to County Road 833: Construction project: Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting.

On Tuesday, October 22 through Tuesday, October 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., motorists should expect single eastbound and westbound lane closures on S.R. 80 over Long Hammer Creek east of Aviation Way while crews perform asbestos removal on the bridge.

Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

State Road 29 from Cowboy Way to the Collier County line: Maintenance project: Crews will be landscaping near the roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near and on the roadway.

State Road (W. Hickpochee Avenue) from north of Bee Creek to north of Fort Thompson Avenue: Construction project: Crews are milling and resurfacing the roadway on S.R. 80 from north of Bee Creek (just south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) to north of Fort Thompson Avenue. The contractor is also improving the drainage along S.R. 80, and upgrading the sidewalks and curb ramps. Work also includes upgrading the existing traffic signals on S.R. 80 at Main Street and Bridge Street and Lee Street intersections; adding streetlights on both sides of the roadway from College Street to east of Lee Street. Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime lane closures on S.R. 80 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

On Monday, October 21 through Friday, October 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., motorists should expect intermittent single lane closures on the outside lanes of S.R. 80 (Hickpochee Avenue) from College Street to Lee Street through the City of LaBelle. Crews will be making improvements to lighting and signals. Access will be provided at driveway entrances.

Crews will be installing conduit and pull boxes at S.R. 80 and Main Street, Bridge Street and Lee Street for lighting and signalization upgrades. Sidewalks will be detoured as needed around the work site.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and watch for workers in the construction zone. The contractor is Preferred Materials, Inc. Estimated project completion date is Spring 2020.

Ventura Avenue from Lopez Street to Berner Road in Clewiston: Construction project: Crews will construct 5-foot sidewalks along the north side of Ventura Avenue and improve driveways and drainage along Ventura Avenue from Lopez Street to Berner Road in Clewiston. Daytime lane closures may be required along Ventura Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.

City of LaBelle hardscape and entry signs at Patton Road, Industrial Loop. Forrey Drive, and Grandma’s Boulevard: Construction project: Crews will install architectural signs including landscaping, irrigation, and decorative lighting on the northern (near Patton Road), eastern (near Forrey Drive), southern (near Industrial Loop), and western (near Grandma’s Boulevard) city limits of LaBelle. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.