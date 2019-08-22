Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of August 25

State Road 80 from Dalton Lane to County Road 833: Construction project: Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes on S.R. 80 in Hendry County. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes of S.R. 80 and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

S.R. 80 (W. Hickpochee Avenue) from north of Bee Creek to north of Fort Thompson Avenue: Construction project: Crews are milling and resurfacing the roadway at S.R. 80 from north of Bee Creek (just south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) to north of Fort Thompson Avenue. The contractor is also improving the drainage along S.R. 80, upgrading the sidewalks and curb ramps, upgrading existing traffic signals at S.R. 80 intersections at Main Street and Bridge Street and Lee Street, adding street lights from College Street to east of Lee Street on both sides of the roadway. Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime lane closures on S.R. 80 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and watch for workers in the construction zone. The contractor is Preferred Materials, Inc. Estimated project completion date is Spring 2020.