Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of August 18

HENDRY COUNTY — State Road 80 from Dalton Lane to County Road 833: Construction project: Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes on S.R. 80 in Hendry County. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes of S.R. 80 and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone.

On Aug. 14, motorists should expect a new traffic pattern on eastbound and westbound S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to one half mile west of Hendry Isle Boulevard. Traffic will be shifted to the newly constructed travel lanes. Please use extreme caution when exiting driveways and side streets on to S.R. 80 and pay close attention to the new location of stop signs.

Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.