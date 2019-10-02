Hendry County Road Watch

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• U.S. 27 from Industrial Canal to Central Street in Clewiston: (Construction project) Crews will install architectural signs, lighting, fencing, and landscaping at the eastern (west of San Diego Street North) and western (west of Lewis Boulevard) city limits of the City of Clewiston. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.

• S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to C.R. 833: (Construction project) Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

• S.R. 80 (W. Hickpochee Avenue) from north of Bee Creek to north of Fort Thompson Avenue: (Construction project) Crews are milling and resurfacing the roadway on SR 80 from north of Bee Creek (just south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) to north of Fort Thompson Avenue. The contractor is also improving the drainage along SR 80, and upgrading the sidewalks and curb ramps. Work also includes upgrading the existing traffic signals on SR 80 at Main Street and Bridge Street and Lee Street intersections; adding street lights on both sides of the roadway from College Street to east of Lee Street. Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime lane closures on SR 80 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

On Monday, October 7 through Friday, October 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., motorists should expect single lane closures on the outside lanes of SR 80 (Hickpochee Avenue) from College Street to Lee Street through the City of LaBelle. Crews will be making improvements to lighting and signals. Access will be provided at driveway entrances.

Crews will be installing conduit beneath SR 80 for lighting and signalization upgrades. Conduit will be installed at Main Street, Bridge Street and Lee Street. Sidewalks will be detoured as needed around the work site.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and watch for workers in the construction zone. The contractor is Preferred Materials, Inc. Estimated project completion date is Spring 2020.