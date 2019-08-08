Hendry County Road & Bridge Department to repair intersection
CLEWISTON — Hendry County Road & Bridge Department will be performing repairs at the intersection of Margaret Street and WC Owens Avenue on Friday, August 9.
Intermittent closures may be necessary between the hours of 8 a.m. until noon.
Please seek an alternate route if possible and allow extra time to reach your destination.
If travel through the work zone is necessary, please do so carefully.
Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.
