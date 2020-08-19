Hendry County residents face food insecurity

CLEWISTON — The number of people who are experiencing food insecurity has seen a sharp incline during the pandemic, as many have lost income from furloughs or layoffs, and with unemployment benefits. Feeding with Hope has been at the John Boy Auditorium in Clewiston distributing much-needed food with help from the Harry Chapin Food Bank every two weeks.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

CLEWISTON — Laura Novosad, Frank Cummins, Gwen Griffiths, Norma Cummins and Denny Shafer are volunteers for the Feeding with Hope food distribution in Clewiston.

“So many people do not have consistent access to nutritious food, and nearly one-third of them are children. About 151,600 people in our five local counties struggle with hunger, which means they may not know where their next meal is coming from,” said Gwen Griffiths, who has been attending the Harry Chapin distributions in Clewiston to help pass out food and offer people a chance to register to vote. “We also got food to pass out to needy families without transportation,” she added.

“The mission here is to lead the community in the fight to end hunger, with a vision that no one should go hungry in our community,” said Laura Novosad,” about the Feeding with Hope Inc. project. Novosad was also there volunteering to distribute food to the nearly 200 cars that were there. She was also worked to inform people about the 2020 Census and how their responses would shape how much funding our community would receiv. “However, overwhelming needs are still out there for food as so many are unable to provide for their families, right now.”

Two volunteers, Norma and Frank Cummins, had driven up from Naples, and another volunteer named Denny Shafer arrived from Felda to help. Norma and Denny are fluent in Spanish, and helped with communications during the event.

According to Harry Chapin‘s research, Hendry County has a population of 39,064 with an overall food-insecure population of 5,130 — of that group, 2,500 are children. If you would like to join in the fight against hunger, you may donate online at donate.harrychapinfoodbank.org.

Feeding with Hope will be at the John Boy Auditorium, located at 1200 W.C. Owen Ave. in Clewiston, every two weeks on Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon. For the LaBelle locations and days, or to check for a distribution near you, check the schedule online here for more details:

harrychapinfoodbank.org/calendar/mobile-pantry-schedule.