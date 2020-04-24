Hendry County reports second death related to COVID-19

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health has notified Hendry County officials of the second death associated with COVID-19 in Hendry County.

The individual was a 96 year old male resident of LaBelle.

Five additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hendry County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hendry County to 59, as of April 23.

The latest confirmed cases are as follows:

· 54 year old male resident of Clewiston

· 31 year old female resident of Clewiston

· 53 year old female resident of Clewiston

· 42 year old female resident of Clewiston

· 63 year old male resident of Clewiston

Forty-seven of the individuals who have tested positive in Hendry County are currently under isolation. Ten individuals have recovered and been cleared by the Florida Department of Health and are no longer required to be under isolation. Two individuals have died.