Hendry County now has 15 positive COVID-19 cases

LABELLE — Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hendry County on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hendry County to 15.

The latest confirmed cases are a 43 year old male and a 72 year old female; both individuals are residents of Clewiston.

Eleven of the individuals who have tested positive in Hendry County are currently under isolation. Four individuals have recovered and been cleared by the Florida Department of Health and are no longer required to be under isolation.

Hendry County officials strongly urge residents to continue following the guidance provided by the CDC and the Florida Department of Health (DOH) along with the Governor’s Safer-At-Home order to slow the spread of COVID-19:

· Remember you are safer at home.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water.

· Cover your coughs and sneezes.

· Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.

· If you are sick or think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, call your medical provider, a local provider or local health department.

· If you need to leave your home for essential activities, please wear a cloth mask.