Hendry County issues local state of emergency

LABELLE – Hendry County Officials have declared a local State of Emergency effective at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, in preparation for the potential threat of Hurricane Dorian.

Hendry County Emergency Management (EM) Officials are urging residents to prepare for the possibility of tropical storm conditions beginning Sunday afternoon through Monday and possible hurricane force winds late evening on Monday and early Tuesday morning.

Preparations should include ensuring yard debris is cleared and loose items are secured. Please ensure that all garbage cans and lids are removed from the road right-of-way so as not to block drainage pipes or become flying debris.

Hendry County EM encourages residents to review their checklist of emergency supplies and items that need to be completed prior to Saturday morning.

Emergency checklist items should include but not be limited to the following:

• Extra Batteries

• Candles or lamps with fuel

• Matches

• Materials and tools for emergency home repairs

• Prescription drugs

• seven-day supply of drinking water

• Food that you don’t have to refrigerate or cook

• First Aid supplies

• Portable NOAA weather radio

• Adjustable wrench and other basic tools

• Flashlight

Information regarding sandbag locations will be released shortly.

Residents are also encouraged to sign up for Hendry County related emergency alerts by texting “HENDRYFLA” to 888777.

Please stay tuned to local media outlets for the latest weather information.

Hendry County residents with questions or concerns are asked to call Emergency Management at 863-674-5400.

Hendry County EM will continue to send out communications as the storm track is updated. Please check our website www.preparehendry.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hendrycountyemergencymanagement for updates