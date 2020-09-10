Hendry County Democrats hold virtual meeting on Sept. 14

HENDRY COUNTY — Hendry County Democrats will meet via Zoom on Monday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m., to enable its members, interested registered Democrats and other like-minded Hendry County residents to attend and still practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. While all are welcome, only members of the Hendry County Democratic Executive Committee may vote on items that may come up at the meeting.

Join the Zoom meeting at: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/76083302458?pwd=ZGY2ZGpydUtPbkJqV1Njd3RzMDFlUT09

Meeting ID: 760 8330 2458

Passcode: 0PGJZx

For more information, please email hendrydems@embarqmail.com.