Hendry County crash leaves woman in serious condition

CLEWISTON — A 62-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were injured in a traffic crash on Thursday, June 13.

A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that at approximately 7:10 a.m. a 1998 Freightliner truck pulling an empty trailer, operated by Naud Margarito, 54, of Belle Glade, was traveling south on U.S. 27 in the outside lane approaching the intersection of Farm Drake Road in Hendry County.

Bruce Newton, 62, of Bartow, was operating a 2019 Kia Nitro. The Kia was traveling south on U.S. 27 in the inside lane approaching the intersection of Farm Drake Road. The Freightliner veered left taking up both southbound lanes of U.S. 27. The Kia veered right to avoid a collision. The Freightliner made an abrupt right turn onto Farm Drake Road directly in front of the Kia causing the front of the Kia to collide with the rear of the trailer.

After the collision, the Kia came to a final rest in the inside lane of U.S. 27 with the front facing west. The Freightliner came to a controlled stop in the dirt entrance to Farm Drake Road with the front facing south.



It was reported that Mr. Newton was transported to Hendry County Regional Hospital and later airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries sustained in the crash. Linda Newton, a passenger in the Kia, was airlifted from the scene to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical but stable condition at the time of the press release.

Mr. Margarito was not injured in the crash.

Everyone involved in the traffic crash was reported to be wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

The traffic crash was investigated by Trooper Jacob Kennedy.