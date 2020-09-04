Hendry County conducts aerial mosquito control operations

PIONEER PLANTATION – Hendry County will conduct aerial adult mosquito control operations over Pioneer Plantation and LaDeca, on Friday, Sept. 4, weather permitting. Make-up days will be Saturday, Sept. 5; Tuesday, Sept. 8; and Wednesday, Sept. 9. These operations will continue throughout the remainder of the year as mosquito levels warrant. The insecticide to treat for adult mosquitoes is approved for application by the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Florida. This operation will be conducted by Clarke.

If you have questions concerning this operation, please call Clarke at 800-443-2034 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.