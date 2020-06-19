Hendry County conducts aerial adult mosquito treatments

HENDRY COUNTY — Hendry County will be conducting aerial adult mosquito control operations over Felda, LaBelle Acres (Case and Evans Roads), LaBelle Ranchettes (Alphabet Roads), and South State Road 29 on Friday, June 19, weather permitting. Saturday, June 20, Sunday, June 21, and Monday, June 22, will serve as make-up days.

These operations will continue throughout the remainder of the year as mosquito levels warrant. The insecticide to treat for adult mosquitoes is approved for application by the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Florida. This operation will be conducted by Clarke.

If you have questions concerning this operation, please call Clarke at 800-443-2034 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.