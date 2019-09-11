Hendry County Cattlemen to hold benefit

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

MOORE HAVEN — Dinner will be served by the Hendry County Cattlemen to honor the lives of Dustin Chapman, Charlie Ford and Easton Moss on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Doyle Conner Building, 900 N. U.S. 27. All proceeds will benefit the families of Dustin, Charlie and Easton. If you are interested in sponsoring this event, please contact Tim Cuellar at 863-234-7919. Donations and items for a silent auction will be accepted. Please make checks payment to “Hendry County Young Farmers & Ranchers.” For tickets, call Jared Plair at 863-673-5387. Above is the memorial to them on U.S. 27.