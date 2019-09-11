Hendry County Cattlemen to hold benefit

Sep 11th, 2019 · by · Comments:
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

MOORE HAVEN — Dinner will be served by the Hendry County Cattlemen to honor the lives of Dustin Chapman, Charlie Ford and Easton Moss on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Doyle Conner Building, 900 N. U.S. 27. All proceeds will benefit the families of Dustin, Charlie and Easton. If you are interested in sponsoring this event, please contact Tim Cuellar at 863-234-7919. Donations and items for a silent auction will be accepted. Please make checks payment to “Hendry County Young Farmers & Ranchers.” For tickets, call Jared Plair at 863-673-5387. Above is the memorial to them on U.S. 27.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie