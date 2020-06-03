Hendry County burn ban lifted LABELLE — The burn ban on unregulated outdoor fires in Hendry County was lifted effective June 2. Residents are asked to always exercise caution when burning outside. Please see the Florida Forest Service for information on fire safety.

