Hendry County Brewery opens in LaBelle

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika J. Hopper

The LaBelle Brewing Company is the first brewery to open in Hendry County.

LABELLE — LaBelle Brewing Company celebrated its grand opening on Dec. 17. This microbrewery is the first of its kind in Hendry County, serving a wide range of beer that has been crafted in house, by brewmaster Corey Purcell.

On Dec. 17, the place was filled with locals, and had a few tourists, too, as the friendly staff greeted everyone and explained the menus.

Madison Humphries tended bar. She said choosing a favorite beer would be just too hard.

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika J. Hopper

A slice of 100-year-old cypress root rests in the entryway of LaBelle Brewing Company.

“Really, it depends on a person’s preference,” she said, “but the Cowboy Way IPA is definitely at the top of the list, followed maybe by the Courthouse Cream Ale, and a close third, Belle of the Barn blonde ale.”

Daegan Veal, one of the brewery’s first and repeat customers, was greeted warmly by Ms. Humphries as he sat down at the bar and ordered a flight of beers during the grand opening. “Yeah, I’ve tried them all, except Belle of the Barn,” he said with a huge grin. “They’re all great!”

The building design was a collaboration between Naples-based MHK Architecture & LaBelle company RockTide Construction. The brewery is absolutely gorgeous. Upon entering, guests are greeted with a stunning slice of 100-year-old cypress tree root displayed along the bar, an open area complete with cozy lounging areas, inviting dining room full of of nooks, covered patio aside a small, picturesque pond.

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika J. Hopper

Seated on the patio were Mike, Sallie and Michael Harndt, who were enjoying the food displayed in front of them, the Farmer’s Market Panini and Crab Cake Salad. “It’s all delicious, well done,” said Sallie.

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika J. Hopper

A Flight of Beers at the Labelle Brewing Company’s bar.

“We wanted to provide a nice venue that can serve as a living room and back porch for the people of LaBelle — a place where you can hang out with your friends, and it feels like home. Most breweries are in industrial zones. LaBelle Brewing Company will be a comfortable, homey place with games, good music, good beer and good company,” says owner Daniel Peregrin. There is also an upstairs balcony that can be booked for private events. The event space will be available in 2020.

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika J. Hopper

Mike, Sallie and Michael Harndt enjoying the food at LaBelle Brewing Company’s grand opening.

LaBelle Brewing Co. is located at 670 W. Hickpochee Ave. The brewery is now open for regular hours of operation: Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. For more information, visit them online at LaBelleBrewingCo.com.