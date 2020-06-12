Hendry County brewery has unique farm-to-table operation

LABELLE — Hendry County’s first and only brewery, LaBelle Brewing Company, houses a deliciously successful farm-to-table restaurant inside its modern and beautiful building, known as Buckingham Farms.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

LABELLE — Buckingham Farms LaBelle Manager Brittney Alexander works hard to make sure to keep patrons safe and healthy.

“Everything at Buckingham Farms is naturally grown by agricultural specialists with years of experience. We get more crops from less space, so we’re able to harvest more with a smaller impact on the planet. We only practice responsible farming and pledge a commitment to our local community and economy,” their website states. “Vegans, environmentalists, fans of locally grown food from local growers, or anyone craving extra comforting foods made with real ingredients will discover something fresher and tastier at Buckingham Farms. You’ll come by for our natural goodness; you’ll come back for our fresh approach to wholesome foods, exceptional experiences and homegrown hospitality all year long.”

One of two Buckingham Farms locations, the LaBelle restaurant has reopened since the COVID-19 shutdown, and has dine-in and outdoor seating options. Plus, you can place carry out orders, too. While they are working on getting their social media and a specific website up and running for the LaBelle location, they’re working hard to get the word out that they have reopened. Because they are located inside the LaBelle Brewing Co., sometimes they are overlooked as one of Hendry County’s safe and delicious dining options.

The staff has been focused on keeping their patrons safe and healthy. Of course they are making sure to sanitize tables, chairs, buzzers and PIN pads after every guest. They have spaced the tables 6 feet apart, as well.

“We also are making sure to go the extra mile to sanitize doors and bathrooms, often throughout the day,” said the LaBelle location’s manager, Brittney Alexander.

LABELLE — Buckingham Farms staff member Shelley Varner hopes to see new faces along with her regular customers, now that they’ve reopened.

They are open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and dinner after that. Specials change daily, with a different special for lunch and dinner.

The staff is always bustling around keeping things clean and well-organized. Upon entering the brewery, customers are greeted happily, with big smiles. Buckingham Farms staff Shelly Varner and Jocelyn Catlett both say it’s great to finally be back to work. Shelly added she is “glad to be out of the house and chat with regular customers.”

“It’s great to have Buckingham Farms open again offering a great pairing to our craft beer. We all love serving our community!” Labelle Brewing Company’s manager, Carolina San Marty, said.

The restaurant and brewery are located at 670 W. Hickpochee Ave. in LaBelle.