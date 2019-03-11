Hendry Co. Road & Bridge Feb. 27 report

HENDRY COUNTY — The Hendry County Road and Bridge Department recently completed the following projects, according to a Feb. 27 report:

• Mowing/slope mowing: Fort Denaud Acres, North LaBelle Subdivision, Alphabet Roads – South LaBelle, LaBelle Airport, Pioneer Subdivision, Forrey Drive, Harlem, 7K Subdivision, Airglades Airport, Clewiston Area and Ladeca Acres.

• Grading: Wheeler Road, Murray Road and Townsend Canal Grade.

• Culvert work: Fort Denaud Acres.

• Bridge repair: Southern Gardens Curve.

• Herbicide: South LaBelle, North LaBelle, County Road 833, County Road 846, Sunshine Acres, Airglades Airport, Georgia Avenue and Lewis Boulevard.

• Trash and litter removal: Cowboy Way, Helms Road and Sunshine Acres.

• Ditch maintenance: County Road 833, 7K subdivision, North LaBelle Heights, Ladeca Acres and Pioneer Plantation.

• Pothole repairs: Harlem, County Road 720, Pine Cone Avenue, Twin Lakes, Sonora Avenue and County Road 835.

• Miscellaneous work: Hauled old county vehicles to Week’s Auction in Clewiston. Repaired main pump at Airglades Airport. Removed illegally dumped tires. Trimmed trees on County Road 835.

Residents with questions, concerns or requests for action regarding roads, ditches or other Hendry County maintenance items, please call 863-675-5222.

Visit hendryfla.net for the most up-to-date meeting information, including approved minutes of meetings and video recordings of the meetings, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/hendrycounty.