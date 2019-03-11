Hendry Co. Road & Bridge Feb. 27 report

Mar 11th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Ditch maintenance was conducted in the LaBelle area.

HENDRY COUNTY — The Hendry County Road and Bridge Department recently completed the following projects, according to a Feb. 27 report:

• Mowing/slope mowing: Fort Denaud Acres, North LaBelle Subdivision, Alphabet Roads – South LaBelle, LaBelle Airport, Pioneer Subdivision, Forrey Drive, Harlem, 7K Subdivision, Airglades Airport, Clewiston Area and Ladeca Acres.

• Grading: Wheeler Road, Murray Road and Townsend Canal Grade.

• Culvert work: Fort Denaud Acres.

• Bridge repair: Southern Gardens Curve.

• Herbicide: South LaBelle, North LaBelle, County Road 833, County Road 846, Sunshine Acres, Airglades Airport, Georgia Avenue and Lewis Boulevard.

• Trash and litter removal: Cowboy Way, Helms Road and Sunshine Acres.

• Ditch maintenance: County Road 833, 7K subdivision, North LaBelle Heights, Ladeca Acres and Pioneer Plantation.

• Pothole repairs: Harlem, County Road 720, Pine Cone Avenue, Twin Lakes, Sonora Avenue and County Road 835.

• Miscellaneous work: Hauled old county vehicles to Week’s Auction in Clewiston. Repaired main pump at Airglades Airport. Removed illegally dumped tires. Trimmed trees on County Road 835.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Bridge repairs were made at Southern Gardens Curve.

Residents with questions, concerns or requests for action regarding roads, ditches or other Hendry County maintenance items, please call 863-675-5222.

Visit hendryfla.net for the most up-to-date meeting information, including approved minutes of meetings and video recordings of the meetings, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/hendrycounty.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie