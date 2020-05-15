Helping customers connect with their mail

USPS offers guidance on Hold Mail service

FORT LAUDERDALE — The U.S. Postal Service South Florida District, which takes in Broward, Glades, Hendry, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St Lucie counties, is providing this information to help customers connect with their mail if they are temporarily displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, we are providing details on Hold Mail.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/USPS

If a carrier must return mail to a post office because the business customer’s box is full or the business isn’t open for an extended period, USPS will hold the mail until May 30.

Our Hold Mail service is designed for customers who plan on being away from their home or business for up to 30 days. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Postal Service suspended the 30-day time frame and extended all Hold Mail requests until May 30. Business and residential customers can rest assured knowing their mail and packages will be held safely at their local Post Office until that date. On or before May 30, customers can either pick up accumulated mail at their Post Office with proper identification or request redelivery.

In these unprecedented times, the postal service understands that some customers may need their mail held beyond May 30. Therefore, the Postal Service will institute a two-week grace period, beginning June 1, during which customers can contact their local Post Office to make arrangements to have their mail held longer.

We also understand that different parts of the country will be reopening at different times based on local conditions. If customers live in one of the areas reopening, we encourage them to contact their local Post Office as a part of their return to business and make arrangements to collect their mail on hold or make arrangements to restart regular delivery of mail including mail still being held.

On June 15, the Postal Service will revert back to its normal policy that allows for customers to have their mail held for 30 days. Customers with questions regarding Hold Mail requests can contact the Postal Service at 800-ASK-USPS (275-8777).

For the latest information on Postal Service service updates, please check about.usps.com/news/service-alerts/.

