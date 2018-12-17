Heavy rain and poor visibility likely cause of traffic fatality in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOEE – Rogelio Aguilar, 45, of Okeechobee was killed on Saturday, Dec. 15 at approximately 6 a.m. in a traffic crash during heavy rain.

He was driving a Nissan Titan pickup eastbound on State Road 710, lost control of his vehicle, ran through a ditch and collided with several fence posts and cabbage trees.

The vehicle overturned several times, ejecting the driver. The passenger remained inside the vehicle, secured by a safety belt.

Both victims were transported to Raulerson Hospital by Okeechobee Fire Rescue, and the driver was later transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

There is no artificial lighting in the area where the accident occurred, notes the accident report.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.