HCSO recognizes records division employees

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

HENDRY COUNTY — A Letter of Commendation was presented to Adriana Walker in the records division. Pictured are Adriana Walker and Sheriff Steve Whidden.

HENDRY COUNTY — The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) presented a Letter of Commendation to Angelica Crumb and Adriana Walker in the records division.

With only two staff members working in records division, things could quickly get backed up.

The division performs many functions such as Chapter 119 requests, local background checks and mandatory Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) reports, as well as maintaining and properly disposing of agency records, and the list goes on and on.

Pictured is Angelica Crumb in the records division.

Due to the efficiency of these two ladies, these tasks and many more are completed without fail and in a timely manner.

Both Angelica and Adriana often double as a Spanish interpreter in the front lobby and on the phone lines when needed.

Needless to say, their professionalism makes them a true asset to the HCSO.