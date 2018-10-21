Haunted house offers free scares in Okeechobee this October

OKEECHOBEE — Center Mass Gun Range owners Bob Kreitz and Margaret Kreitz have decided to take their love of Halloween and put together a haunted house for the Okeechobee community for the last two weeks of October.

The Kreitzes have completely decked out a massive section in the Center Mass building into what they’re calling ‘the best haunted house in Okeechobee.’ The house will feature a collection of many of people’s greatest fears, including clowns, spiders, ghosts and the un-dead. Center Mass has even designed a room that will spin around you as you walk through it, which creates a dizzying and disorienting effect.

The house will have actors in full costume to help make the experience one you won’t soon forget.

As far as the recommended age range for the haunted house, the Kreitzes say if you wouldn’t let your child watch a horror movie, then you probably shouldn’t let them in the house.

However, Center Mass is also offering a more mild Halloween experience for younger guests who don’t want brave the monsters awaiting in the haunted house. Employees have set up kid-friendly games, such a bean bag toss and a giant-sized board game. There will also be some Halloween-themed photo ops for the youngsters to enjoy.

The haunted house is also completely free to the public.

“There’s no catch, it’s all free,” explained Bob Kreitz. “We’ve always loved decorating for the holidays. In the past we lived in a house that was in a neighborhood where a lot of people would drive by, so everyone could see the house and decorations we put up. Where we live now though there aren’t a lot of people driving by, so we decided to take Margaret’s decorating skills and use it here at the range to let people have a good time.”

Mr. Kreitz says the range plans to have the haunted house every year.

“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback both online and in person of people saying they’re excited about the haunted house,” said Mr. Kreitz. “So we’re definitely going to have it next year.

We’ve spent a lot of money acquiring all the props and sets, so since we already have everything, why not just keep setting it up year after year.”

During Oct. 25, 26, 29 and 30 the haunted house will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on the weekend days of Oct. 21, 27 and 28 the house will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Center Mass is located at 1934 Center St. in Okeechobee near Racetrac. For more information on the haunted house you can visit Center Mass Gun Range on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CenterMassGunRange/.