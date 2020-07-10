Harvest AME Church food giveaway PAHOKEE — There will be a drive-up food distribution tomorrow, Saturday, July 11, at Harvest AME Church in Pahokee, from noon to 2 p.m. The church, in partnership with Buccan Provisions, will distribute fresh vegetables, salads and gourmet prepared meals to people as they drive up in their vehicles at Harvest AME Church, 825 Larrimore Road, Pahokee 33476. To learn more, go online to harvestame.com.

