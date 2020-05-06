Harry Chapin Food Bank to visit Moore Haven

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Moore than 330 families were served at at the Harry Chapin Food Bank drive-thru food distribution in Moore Haven on April 28. Special thanks goes out to Perry Farms for their donation of watermelons that were added to the distribution! Thanks also go to the more than 20 participants from Glades County Public Safety, Glades County Emergency Management, Glades County Sheriff’s Department and several from the community.

MOORE HAVEN — The Harry Chapin Food Bank will distribute food at the Chalo Nitka Grounds, 301 10th St. in Moore Haven, on Tuesday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants will register when they arrive.

They will then stay their vehicles and “pop” the trunk for food to be loaded safely while maintaining physical distancing from others.

The food distribution is in cooperation with Feeding South Florida, United Way and Feeding America.

United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades Counties also shared news of other food banks and food distributions.

• St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 24065 U.S. 27, Moore Haven, has food distribution every Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

• Church of God Prophecy, 339 Avenue E., Moore Haven, helps feed those in need. Call 863-946-0696 for information.

• St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, 208 Deane Duff St., Clewiston, has a food pantry every Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• New Harvest Church-Compassionate Avenue, 270 Holiday Isles, Clewiston, has a food pantry every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.

• Feeding with Hope, will have food distribution at the John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W.C. Owen Ave., on Thursday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to noon.

• Serving with Love Food Bank and Ministries, 330 S. Estribo St., Montura, has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.