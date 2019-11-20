Harlem Renaissance art contest winners announced

BELLE GLADE — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Mu Rho Omega Chapter honored multiple students on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Banyan Tree Restaurant as winners and contestants of their “Tribute to the Harlem Renaissance” Art Contest. The Arts is Target IV of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International programs. Chapters are called to champion activities that express the movement message. Alpha Kappa Alpha is also tasked with exposing students to arts enrichment and culture by focusing on visual and performing arts and by showcasing talent through the exploration of writers, entertainers and various other artists, which includes the following:

• Salute to the Harlem Renaissance where they celebrate the contributions of African-American artists during the Harlem Renaissance through student research and chapter sponsorship of student talent showcases; and.

• Salute to the Black Arts Movement that focuses on student research and celebration of African-American artists during the Black Arts Movement.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Celebrating the Harlem Renaissance Art Contest are Lester Finney, Carla Kendall, Alexis Joachim, Mariya Brown, Daniella Bythwood, Mildred Ross, Mary Wright, Crystela Desty, Lynn Legros, Nikole Harrell, Sharon Singleton, Tamica Camel, Tanika Young, Carla Lewis and Juanita Anderson.

The contest was open to all public and private high school students in Palm Beach County. Artwork entries were submitted from students attending Glades Central Community High School, Dreyfoos School of The Arts, Watson B. Duncan Middle School and Lake Shore Middle School. The chapter recognized first place winner Mariya Brown, Watson B. Duncan Middle School, eighth grade. Second place winner is Crystela Desty, Lake Shore Middle School, sixth grade. Third place winner is Faith George, Glades Central Community High School, 10th grade. The students received cash prizes and certificates.

The contest gives students a chance to create their own artwork.

The artwork is currently displayed in the Banyan Tree Restaurant in Belle Glade. Thereafter, they will be moved and displayed at the South Bay Chamber of Commerce in South Bay.

Mu Rho Omega would like to give a special thanks to Mr. Lester Finney, Banyan Tree Restaurant and the South Bay Chamber of Commerce for their continued support.