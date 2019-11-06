Harlem reaches out to touch Bahamians Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Courtesy of Janet Taylor CLEWISTON — The Harlem Ministerial Alliance, in collaboration with Compassion Bahamas, hosted their second fundraiser with some of the victims of Hurricane Dorian in attendance at True Vine Church. Thanks to Pastor Gamble for hosting us. There is still a great need and funds are being accepted to underwrite living expenses and housing. A presentation of $10,000 was given to Compassion Bahamas from the Harlem Community.

