Harlem Library reopens
CLEWISTON — The Florida B. Thomas Library in Harlem will reopened for regular business hours beginning Tuesday, July 28, at 10 a.m. The schedule and rules are:
• The library will close for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
• A face mask is required to enter the library.
• No more than 10 patrons will be allowed in library at one time.
