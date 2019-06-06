Harlem Community Building changes name

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Commissioner Emma Byrd stands in front of the newly named Harlem Civic and Cultural Center.

CLEWISTON — The Hendry County Board of County Commissioners voted in August 2018 to allow for the renaming of the Harlem Civic Center to the Harlem Civic and Cultural Center.

The renaming, led by Commissioner Emma Byrd, was motivated by Harlem’s desire to advance the community’s opportunities for residents to explore their interest in the creative arts and showcase their cultural diversity.

“The vision for the Harlem Civic and Cultural Center is that the building will serve as a creative center for the Harlem community while also continuing to host cultural and community events,” said Commissioner Byrd. “This would not be possible without the enthusiasm and support of the community and partners.”