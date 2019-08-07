Harlem Civic Center hosts Census Town Hall Meeting and the Goodwill Mobile Job Links Bus on Aug. 14

CLEWISTON — the Harlem Civic Cultural Arts Center, Seventh Street, will hold the following events on Wednesday, Aug. 14: At 2:30 p.m. a Census Town Hall Meeting will present “2020 Census 101: What you need to know.” This will cover what you need to know about a census job. From 2 to 5 p.m.

The Goodwill Mobile Job Links Bus will be there to offer employment services and placements, unemployment applications, and access Florida assistance-computer workstations with internet access and wheelchair lift accessibility. At 3:30 p.m. Sargent Hainley with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office will give an informative speech on “Do you know the signs of Human Trafficking?”

