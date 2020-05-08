Hair Salons and barber shops to reopen on May 11

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on May 8 that personal service businesses such as cosmetology salons, barber shops and nail salons will be able to reopen on May 11 under certain conditions.

If the business is located in a county currently under phase one of the reopening plan they can open with a guideline to limit occupancy to 50 percent of building capacity.

Other guidelines published by the Governor’s task force include:

Accepting patrons by appointment only and avoiding group appointments that increase occupancy during the same time periods. Regularly sanitizing working stations and equipment between interactions with customers to the greatest frequency feasible.

Requiring all employees to wear face masks, cloth face coverings and other PPE while inside or within close proximity of members of the public. Encouraging customers to wear face masks or cloth face coverings when entering the premises and provide face masks or cloth face coverings upon request, if available.

Posting signage to direct customers against congregating outside of the premises.