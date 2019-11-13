Habitat hosts Thanksgiving party in park on Nov. 16

MOORE HAVEN — Glades County Habitat for Humanity invites the community to a seasonal special event, set for Saturday, Nov. 16, at the city’s waterfront park on the Caloosahatchee River.

“Thanksgiving at the Park” is meant to be a day of fun for all, brought to local residents by the Habitat for Humanity organization (H4H) out of Charlotte County, which expanded into Glades in 2018 and already has built two homes in Moore Haven on lots donated by the county government. Beth Mercer, who works with H4H as the AmeriCorps VISTA resource development officer for Glades County, is the organizer.

She said this Thanksgiving event been designed for local H4H officials to get to know community residents better and to share some free food and beverages, live music, business and information booths, plus cotton candy, popcorn, face painting, inflatable slides and a bounce house for the children — all “graciously sponsored by the local businesses of Glades County.”

Everyone is welcome, and everything will be free.

“We are near our new building projects and are in search of volunteers to help come out and build. So this day will give people a chance to get some info on Habitat,” Ms. Mercer said.

“We will have booths set up where we can get to know you better, and you will have the chance to sign up for more information on Habitat and building dates. We will also be signing up volunteers for our next build in the coming months!” she added.

The event will run from 2 to 5 p.m. in Moore Haven City Park, near city hall, the library and civic complex at Avenue J and Riverside Drive.

Information about eligibility for housing assistance from H4H also will be readily available. Mark your calendars and don’t forget the bring a lawn chair.