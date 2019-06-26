Habitat for Humanity seeks lots

MOORE HAVEN — Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte County, which recently has completed two homes in town, has requested two more lot donations from the county’s surplus property list to convert into owner-occupied housing. The single-family home lots at 854 Thatcher Blvd. and 920 Meyerchick Drive, in the River Gardens development, are valued by the Glades County property appraiser at $6,500 each and were declared surplus property by county board action Monday. Mike Mansfield, CEO of Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, had written to County Manager Martin Murphy to request that the two lots, acquired by Glades County for $100 in 2016, be conveyed to the organization to become the site of its latest projects.

Gabrielle Reineck, a spokeswoman for Charlotte H4H, said Tuesday that the Glades County commissioners will consider a resolution to donate these two lots to the organization at their next meeting on July 9. She also said a dedication ceremony for the two new homes they recently built in Moore Haven, at 185 and 199 Avenue M, will be set for sometime in August. In the meantime, they’ll be looking for resident homeowners for the new houses that will be built.