Habitat effort underway with fundraising campaign

LABELLE — The Hendry County Board of Commissioners is proudly partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry counties (H4H) and other local organizations to help raise money for the building of one Habitat for Humanity house in Hendry County.



The Florida Hometown Title & Escrow 2020 Home Sponsorship program is intended to be a cooperative effort among local business, civic organizations and individuals across Southwest Florida for assisting H4H in meeting its goal for Hendry County in 2019 — to raise $50,000 toward the construction costs.

Their 2020 goal, of course, is to raise the walls, but H4H stresses that “every hand can make a difference,” and suggests these ways to participate:

• Sponsor — Sponsorship opportunities are an easy way to engage a business in local, life-changing impact while receiving customized recognition benefits.

• Lead a Team — Gather friends or colleagues to set a goal, raise money and then volunteer.

• Individual Donors — Every donation makes a difference, and no donation is too small.

• Volunteer on the Jobsite — Volunteers perform many important tasks such as raising the walls, painting, flooring, landscaping and more. No experience required! (These activities will begin in 2020.) To learn more about the project and how you can get involved, go online to habitat4humanity.org/flhometowntitle.

Among the other sponsors of this effort are United Real Estate Infinity; Fort Myers Brewing Co. (“handcrafted ales” maker); Westor, land title insurance company; and Synovus.

Contributions are also welcome, to be sent to: Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry counties; 1288 N. Tamiami Trail; North Fort Myers, FL 33903. When donating, remember to include “Florida Hometown 2020” in the check memo line or the online comment box, to ensure that your donation is applied to this particular fundraising goal. For more information, contact Sara Jordan at SaraJ@habitat4humanity.org or 239-652-1695.