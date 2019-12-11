H. Gilbert Culbreth, Jr. and family to dedicate recently donated American flag and flagpole on Dec. 12

OKEECHOBEE — Please join H. Gilbert Culbreth, Jr. and family for the dedication ceremony of the 70 foot flagpole and 30 foot American Flag they have donated to the citizens of Okeechobee. The event will be held on Thursday, December 12, in Flagler Park at the intersection of South Park Street and S.W. Fifth Ave. The event will begin promptly at 5 p.m.

In addition to the flag-raising, we will honor our veterans and first responders along with a special tribute to Colonel Richard E. Hamrick and Annie B. Hamrick for their contributions to Okeechobee County. This will include the placement of a plaque at the base of the flagpole dedicated to their service.

