Guide is injured in hunting accident

Nov 29th, 2019 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — On Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m., a hunting incident occurred at the Quail Creek Plantation in Okeechobee. While participating in a guided hunt, the hunt guide, Arlon Arnold, 51, of LaBelle, received a shotgun wound to the chest, neck and head. Mr. Arnold was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in this incident. The FWC extends heartfelt wishes to Mr. Arnold for a speedy recovery. FWC is investigating this incident.

The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and now includes news from around the lake every Wednesday.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie