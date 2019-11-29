Guide is injured in hunting accident

OKEECHOBEE — On Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m., a hunting incident occurred at the Quail Creek Plantation in Okeechobee. While participating in a guided hunt, the hunt guide, Arlon Arnold, 51, of LaBelle, received a shotgun wound to the chest, neck and head. Mr. Arnold was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in this incident. The FWC extends heartfelt wishes to Mr. Arnold for a speedy recovery. FWC is investigating this incident.

