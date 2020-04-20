Guardrail work to be performed for Forrey Drive and Cowboy Way

LABELLE — The Hendry County Road & Bridge Department’s guardrail contractor will be performing guardrail repair at the intersection of Forrey Drive and Cowboy Way on Tuesday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists should expect lane closures and allow extra time for their commute.

Use extra caution when driving through the work zone.

Use an alternate route when possible.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.