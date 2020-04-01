Guardians of the Glades to host virtual town hall meeting

Apr 1st, 2020 · by · Comments:

BELLE GLADE — A virtual town hall meeting for the residents of the Glades is planned for Thursday, April 2, at 6 p.m. Tune in online viabrotherchurch.com or the Guardians of the Glades page on Facebook.

The town hall meeting will include information about:
• The Palm Beach County School District’s E-Learning plan;
• Assistance available to businesses;
• Financial assistance available to those experiencing economic hardship relative to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic;
• How to properly protect yourself;
• Law enforcement efforts;
• Real time information and updates from elected leadership.
The town hall meeting will be hosted by DJ Church Boy, Tri-City Education Foundation and Guardians of the Glades.

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie