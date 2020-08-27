Guardians hosting food giveaway Friday, Aug. 28

BELLE GLADE — The Guardians of the Glades advocacy group announces a somewhat different variety of their bulk food distribution on Friday, Aug. 28, at Lake Shore Park in Belle Glade. COVID-19 testing will be available from 1 to 2:30 p.m. from the Florida Community Health Center, as well as Census 2020 education and voter registration. “The younger generation has spoken and we’ve listened!” the Guardians’ Facebook post said. “They want to do more in the community, and we are going to be there to support and assist them. If you’re between 18-35 years of age, this event is specifically for you!” FREE hot meals will be served as long as they last, “but you MUST remain in your vehicle!” This food giveaway event is to be hosted by two local disc jockeys, DJ Flatline and DJ Slym Guillaume, and it is being sponsored by Florida Crystals.